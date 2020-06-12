A few days ago we were talking about the driver and firmware updates for the Surface Studio (1st generation) and the Surface Pro X. Today is the turn for the somewhat older ones Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2.

These updates will only appear if you have the version of Windows 10 1809 (October 2018 Update) or higher. All of them receive the same driver and firmware updates that we indicate below:

Intel Corporation – Display – (different version depending on the device) (Intel (R) HD Graphics – Display adapters): graphics and system stability improvementsSurface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 (Intel iCLS Client Extension) – Addresses security updates and improves system stabilityIntel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 (Intel (R) ICLS Client – Software devices) – Addresses security updates and Improves System StabilityIntel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 (Intel (R) Management Engine Interface – System) – Addresses security updates and improves system stabilityMarvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 (Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth): improves connection stability and enables support for new devicesMarvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 (Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller) – Addresses security updates and improves system stability Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 (Surface Integration Service Device – System devices) – Addresses security updates and improves the stability of the systemSurface – Firmware- 11.8.70.3626 (Surface ME – Firmware): addresses security updates and improves the stability of the systemSurface – Firmware – (different version depending on the device) (Surface UEFI – Firmware): addresses security updates and improves system stability

For two of the updates we have put “different version according to the device”. That is because each of them does not receive the exact same version and then we detail it:

Surface Pro 5Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0Surface Pro 6Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637Surface – Firmware – 235.3192.768.0Surface LaptopIntel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7639Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768 Surface Laptop 2Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637Surface – Firmware – 138.3193.768.0