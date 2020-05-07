Microsoft has turned the Surface brand into more than just a range of convertibles. Initially intended to indicate your tablet and convertible models, we can now see everything from large blackboards like the Surface Hub to in-ear headphones like the Surface Earbuds. Yesterday the company introduced several new devices, including new headphones Surface Headphones 2, devices that we did not expect and that we already know will arrive in Spain.

Surface Headphones 2: 13 levels of ambient cancellation

The new Surface Headphone 2 are circumaural headband headphones that try to save the design of Surface devices. For this Microsoft offers them in the classic platinum color of the series, in addition to a black finish. Its design allows the pad to surround our ear, while being able to rotate it 180 degrees we can put it on the neck and they rest on our chest for greater comfort. This is something that is appreciated despite having a weight of 290 grams.

To ensure good sound quality Microsoft has incorporated 40 mm drivers with sound Omnisonic, also supported by passive cancellation that promises to reduce noise by 40dB and 13 levels of active ambient noise cancellation adjustable, reaching up to 30 dB.

The spacious cups of the Headphone 2 have three types of controls: touch, push and dial. This allows us to adjust from them from noise cancellation to sound volume, leaving it within our reach to adjust the headphones to each situation. Still we can also connect it with our preferred voice assistant to use commands to make calls or even dictate text to include in a Microsoft 365 document.

As for its autonomy, its battery allows us to enjoy up to20 hours of playback music over Bluetooth with noise cancellation enabled.

Specifications Surface Headphones 2

Features: Dimensions: Length: 204mm / Width: 195mm / Depth: 48mm Weight: 290g Colors: Light Gray, Matte Black Response Frequency: 20-20kHz Noise Cancellation Up to 30dB for active noise cancellation

Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation 40 mm Free Edge controller Sound pressure level output Up to 115 dB (1 kHz, 1 Vrms via cable connector with power on)

Up to 115 dB (1 kHz, 0 dBFS via Bluetooth connection) Full charge in under 2 hours Battery life: Up to 20 hours (with music playback via Bluetooth®, ANC enabled) USB cable length: 1 , 5m Audio Cable Length: 1.2m USB-C Jack 3.5mm Audio Jack Compatibility: Windows 10, iOS, Android, MacOS Buttons and Controls: Power Button, Mute Button, Volume Wheel (Right Ear), noise canceling wheel (left ear)

Price and availability

Like Surface Earbuds, Surface Headphones 2 are priced high. Microsoft will put them on sale in Spain from June 5 with a price of 279.99 €. For those who are interested in completing their team with them, they can now be booked in the Microsoft store

