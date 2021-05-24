Surface Duo becomes a portable Xbox thanks to xCloud

The latest Xbox Cloud Gaming update (xCloud) turns Microsoft’s two-screen mobile, the Surface Duo, into a Nintendo 3DS-style portable console.

While those in Redmond had already enabled touch controls on more than 50 Xbox Game Pass titles last September, and were testing this feature, only now can all users take advantage of the two screens of the Surface Duo.

Players can now enjoy games like Grand Theft Auto V, Sea of ​​Thieves and Gears 5, among others, directly from your Android phone with a double screen, and without the need to connect an external control, according to The Verge.

Although of course, using a traditional controller connected by Bluetooth is still the most recommended option to play. However, the new touch controls for the Surface Duo bring with them many benefits.

As above, controls overlapped in play area, something that could negatively affect the experience when covering part of what is happening on the game screen with your fingers.

Converting the Surface Duo into an Xbox console

Now, Surface Duo owners who take advantage of the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Android they will be able to see the xCloud games on the upper screen and the controls on the lower screen, that is to say, in the so-called «writing mode».

On the other hand, those of Redmond have added other improvements in the application to improve the experience on the Surface Duo, such as adjustments in the sliding of the menus and a new column design.

xCloud is a cloud gaming service launched by Microsoft in 2019. Xbox Game Ultimate Pass Ultimate users can access it without additional payments.

The service is in beta, but is included in the Xbox Game Pass app for Android. IOS users have the ability to participate in a limited preview to run the games directly from the browser.

The Surface Duo was Microsoft’s return to the world of mobiles. It is a folding terminal with two screens launched in September 2020. Unlike other similar products from Redmond, it surprisingly runs Android 10 inside.

Read this too …