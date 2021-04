Disinfection of surfaces and objects to prevent covid-19 is a behavior that many adopted in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. More than a year later, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it may not be necessary to do so. In this episode Dr. Elmer Huerta explains the new CDC recommendations.

