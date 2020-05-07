For many the Surface Book is the maximum exponent of what Microsoft can do with a portable device and generation after generation this is improving. Today the company has presented the new Surface Book 3, a device that has been created so that it is able to satisfy users who are looking for a device to work, but also capable of moving games at the best height.

Surface Book 3, more power and autonomy

The Surface Book 3 has not changed its design, maintaining a hinge that already makes it different, but with a significant improvement in its interior. Available in sizes 13 inches with 3000 x 2000 p resolution and 15 inches with 3240 x 2160 resolutionp, provides a density of 267 and 260 dpi respectively. This together with the NVIDIA Dedicated GPU makes your pixelsense screen suitable for both image editing and enjoying the best games.

Compared to the predecessor model, the Surface Book 3 promises a 50% more performance, while now its battery allows autonomy of up to 17.5 hours. Inside we will find RAM ranging from 8GB to 32GB, while storage we have PCIe SSDs with options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Depending on the use that we are going to give it, Microsoft presents us with a configuration with a NVDIA GeForce GPU capable of moving games at 1080p and 60 frames per second, or a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU for more professional use

Surface Book 3: Specifications Dimensions: 312mm x 232mm x 13 or 15mm – 23mm Storage (SSD): 256GB, 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSD Display Book 3 13.5 “13.5” PixelSense Resolution: 3000 x 2000 ( 267 dpi) Aspect ratio: 3: 2 Contrast ratio: 1600: 1 Touch gestures: G5 10-point multi-touch Display Book 3 15 ″ Screen: PixelSense ™ 15 ″ screen Resolution: 3240 x 2160 (260 dpi) Touch gestures: 10-touch multi-touch G5 dots Aspect ratio: 3: 2 Contrast ratio: 1600: 1 Battery life: Up to 17.5 hours of typical device use RAM memory: 8GB, 16GB or 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x Graphics Intel Core i5-1035G7 models: Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Intel Core i7-1065G7 models: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q design and 4GB of GDDR5 graphics memory Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Quad Core Processor

10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core Processor Connections 2 USB A (version 3.1 Gen 2) 1 USB-C® (version 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0) 3.5mm headphone jack 2 Surface Connect ports (one in the dock, one in the tablet) Full-size SDXC card reader Security TPM 2.0 chip for business security Enterprise level protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Cameras, video and audio 5.0 MP front camera with Windows Hello and video HD 1080p 8.0 MP rear camera with autofocus and HD 1080p video Two far-field studio microphones Front stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Software: Windows 10 Home Wi-Fi 6

Price and availability

The new Surface Book 3 will be available from June 5, although like the Surface Go 2 it is already available for reservation with prices ranging from € 1,799 to € 3,349 for the largest and most powerful model. In addition, users who reserve it today get a Surface as a gift.