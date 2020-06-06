The Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2 they arrived yesterday, 5th June, to Spain. Of all the new devices introduced in May by Microsoft, these were the only ones remaining to hit the market.

We present both devices to you in their day and you can take a look at the features of the new Surface Book 3 laptop and the new Surface Headphones 2 headphones.

Surface Book 3 available in Spain

In summary, the Surface Book 3 improvement in its predecessor in performance (up to 50%) and autonomy. The most powerful range of notebooks from Microsoft still wants to offer the best experience to work, but also to play.

Both the 13 ”and 15” models are equipped with a PixelSense touch screen, capable of offering a high density of dots per inch, an accurate and comfortable trackpad and keyboard, 10th generation Intel processors for maximum performance and added power from a dedicated NVIDIA GPU. Developers, designers and professionals alike can trust Surface Book 3 to program and compile, to run workloads in Adobe and Autodesk, or to play with Xbox Game Pass for PC or Steam. In addition, to take the productivity and performance of organizations to higher levels, Microsoft also offers a Surface Book 3 version for business. Microsoft

The Surface Book 3 is offered in one color (silver gray), but with many options regarding screen size, processor, RAM and SSD. You can buy it at Microsoft as in the usual stores. These are all available configurations:

Screen 13.5 ″ | Intel Core i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: € 1,799 Screen 13.5 ″ | Intel Core i7 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: € 2,249 Screen 13.5 ″ | Intel Core i7 | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD: € 2,799 Screen 13.5 ″ | Intel Core i7 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD: € 3,049 Screen 15 ″ | Intel Core i7 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: € 2,599 Screen 15 ″ | Intel Core i7 | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD: € 3,099 15 ″ Screen | Intel Core i7 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD: € 3,349

Surface Headphones 2 available in Spain

Microsoft’s new circumaural headband headphones point ways. Its first generation was already highly applauded for its good performance in the quality of the audio output, but also for its noise cancellation and button system. This new generation improves in several areas including touch, push and dial controls.

Surface Headphones 2 is designed to comfortably fit users’ ears. Thus, the helmets provide spectacular sound quality that benefits from 13 levels of ambient noise cancellation and an improvement in battery life, achieving up to 20 hours of autonomy. Microsoft

Surface Headphones 2 can only be purchased in light gray and matte black colors in line with the rest of the Surface range. They can only be purchased from the Microsoft Store and its price is € 279.99. We warn you in advance that if you were looking to buy them, right now you will not be able to because they are already sold out.