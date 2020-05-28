Beaches prepare for the return of surfersand schools have started preparing their materials to receive students again.They will do it following the established norms to guarantee the safety of all but among the fans they have already “mono de nitrate“and the good weather of the last dayshe is encouraging everyone to pick up the board again.Turismo Asturias has announced through its networks the opening of one of the Tapia surf schools, a council in which this sport has already become a classic.

We continue to make progress on the path to normality, the measures are being relaxed and companies are recovering their activity. One of them is @escueladesurfpicante who, with this video, announces that today they reopen their doors and reminds us that they are waiting for us from Tapia to enjoy the sea, the waves and the company, in a wonderful environment, surrounded by some beaches and unsurpassed scenery. At the moment, only Asturians can enjoy this luxury, but soon, very soon, everyone can do it. Here we are waiting for you, with everything ready, to actively enjoy Asturias. ?? @matiasrivas___ #Asturias # Spain #Spain #VisitSpain #VisitAsturias # ParaísoNatural #NaturalParadise #InGreenSpain # VuelanalParaíso #surf #aventura A post shared by Turismo Asturias (@turismoasturias) on May 22, 2020 at 4:12 am PDT

With this awesome videomade by Matias Rivas,the Spicy Surf School wanted to announce to all its followersreopening its doors.

In the video you can see an unsurpassed landscape of nature and beaches, ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy the sea, waves and good company again. As announced from the Instagram account of @turismoasturias’‘At the moment, only Asturians can enjoy this luxury, but soon, very soon, you can all do it. Here we are waiting for you, with everything ready, to actively enjoy Asturias. ”

