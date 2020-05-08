The former Formula 1 driver encourages the four-time champion to sign for Mercedes

He thinks Hamilton will retire if he can match Schumacher in titles this year.

Marc Surer believes that Sebastian Vettel should be offered to Toto Wolff. The former Swiss Formula 1 driver believes that the German can make the whole world forget his loss to Leclerc if he wins with the team of the silver arrows and thinks he would be a worthy successor to Lewis Hamilton.

Surer, who drove in Formula 1 in the 1980s, dreams of seeing Vettel dressed as a Mercedes. The Swiss former driver sees no future for him at Ferrari and thinks he should switch to the German team. He thinks that Mercedes would give his opponents a chance to shut up and that getting a title with Mercedes would end the long debate over rivalry with Leclerc.

“It would be ideal for me, so to speak, to imagine him moving to Mercedes, a dream. I don’t see a great future for him at Ferrari. This move would look like an escape from Charles Leclerc, but if he were to win the title with Mercedes, we would quickly forgetSurer says in an interview with Sport1.

The Swiss, who piloted for Arrows among other teams, thinks that Vettel’s move to Mercedes also makes sense for the team, since they would recover a pilot of the same nationality as the team, something they have not had since Nico Rosberg left after winning the Championship in 2016.

“For Mercedes, a commitment from Vettel would also be worth it if it is successful because then they could benefit from having a German world champion. The last one, Nico Rosberg, retired immediately after winning the title, “recalls Surer.

The former driver does not believe that Vettel’s entry will be an obstacle for Hamilton, as he believes that both champions would not coincide. See Hamilton retiring if he matches Michael Schumacher in titles this year.

“I have the impression that Hamilton will throw in the towel and retire if he wins the next title,” Surer says to finish.

