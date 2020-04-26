He maintains that Hamilton has never said no to Vettel as a teammate

Think if Sebastian wants to be champion again, he shouldn’t go to McLaren

He doesn’t think it’s necessary for Hamilton himself to race at Ferrari someday

Former driver Marc Surer does not rule out a signing of Sebastian Vettel by the Mercedes team. The German maintains that this would be a really surprising move and also a positive one for the silver arrows, who have not had a pilot from their country since Nico Rosberg left in 2016.

Surer does not believe at all that it is crazy that Vettel signed for Mercedes. Also, it is unknown if Lewis Hamilton wants the German as a teammate next season, which would be one of the most striking pairings of all time.

“Why not Mercedes? You don’t know if Lewis Hamilton would end up accepting as a teammate, but it would be something really surprising. In addition, the company would have a German driver on the team again, “said Surer in words collected by the German media Speedweek.

Surer adds that if Vettel wants to win that fifth title, he shouldn’t go to McLaren. The German assures that the project of the Woking ones is long-term and is very clear that they will not be able to fight for the title in 2021, despite the fact that they are re-assembling Mercedes engines.

“If you want to be world champion, you will not go to McLaren. In addition, it is a project that must be given time, and even more since the change in regulations has been delayed to 2022. They will undoubtedly improve with the Mercedes engine, but I doubt very much that they will be able to fight for the title the next year, “he added.

On the other hand, he does not see the need for Hamilton to have to race for Ferrari in the future. Surer maintains that the Briton has already been world champion with two different teams, and therefore he does not need to demonstrate anything at Maranello, however, it is clear that driving for Ferrari would be a great way to put the finishing touch to his career.

“A change to Ferrari for Hamilton would be the culmination of a great career. But from Hamilton’s point of view you have to take into account that he has already won titles with two different teams, something that Vettel has not done. I don’t think Lewis has to go to Maranello, “says Surer to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.