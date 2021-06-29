Supremo will not evaluate trans bathroom use in schools

15 minutes. The Supreme Court of the United States rejected this Monday to consider whether trans students should use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify, in a judicial victory for the young Gavin Grimm in front of the school board of the state of Virginia, which did not allow the use of the boys’ toilet.

Grimm, 21, was born female, but legally changed her name and began hormone treatment while in high school.

In 2014, Gloucester County, Virginia, issued an order forcing all students to use their gender toilet at birth. However, a federal court found Grimm to have been discriminated against and his right to protection under the law had not been respected.

The county school authority later appealed to the Supreme Court to determine if it had discriminated by forcing trans students like Grimm to use the bathroom of the gender with which they do not identify.

“It was humiliating for me”

In a statement after knowing the decision of this Monday of the highest judicial instance, Grimm He was “happy” that “his fight” is over.

“Being forced to use the nurse’s bathroom, a private bathroom or the girls’ bathroom was humiliating for me. Having to go to remote bathrooms seriously interfered with my education,” he said in the note.

His case was returned to the lower courts in 2017 after the then president Donald Trump rescinded guidelines from the Department of Education of the government of his predecessor, Barack Obama, which defended the right to use toilets of the type with which they were used. identify the students and not the one they were born with.