Santo Domingo, RD.

The second criminal chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice postponed knowledge of the coercion measure against Yamil Abreu Navarro, requested in extradition by the United States, accused of belonging to an international drug trafficking network.

The decision was made at the request of Abreu Navarro’s lawyer, who said he had not been notified of the request for a coercion measure made by the Public Ministry or of extradition made by the United States.

The doctor Freddy Castillo, attorney for Abreu Navarro, He also asked that they be granted a space for a private interview with his client, since it has not been provided in the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), where Yamil Abreu is in prison.

Castillo complained that the Public Ministry has also not given him the documentation in which he raises his requests in order to hear the extradition request.

Analdis by Carmen Alcántara, the United States’ attorney at the hearing, agreed to the postponement of the hearing so that the accused is properly notified of the documentation against him.

Alcantara clarified at the hearing that she did not authorize any meeting between the lawyer and her client, but that it was the Public Ministry that did it.

The president of the second criminal chamber of the Supreme, Francisco Antonio Jerez, indicated that the new hearing will take place next Friday, June 19, at 10 in the morning.

The second room ordered the Public Ministry to deliver all the necessary documentation to the accused party.

The judges of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) withdrew to deliberate on the request for postponement of the hearing of knowledge of the coercion measure against Yamil Abreu Navarro, requested in extradition by the United States for drug trafficking, at the request of your legal defense.

The lawyer Fredy Castillo, legal representative of the accused, requested the postponement of the hearing, in order for the public prosecutor to deliver the documentation on the request for the coercion measure and on Abreu Navarro’s extradition request, as well as reserve a space to interview him in private, in order to exercise his right of defense.

He argued that the only thing that has been notified to him was the hearing setting order, on Wednesday, at one in the afternoon.

The hearing, which takes place virtually, is chaired by magistrate Francisco Jerez Mena, and began at 10:20 in the morning. The second chamber of the SCJ is also made up of magistrates Francisco Ortega Polanco, Fran Soto Sánchez, Vanesa Acosta and María Garabito Ramírez.

The public ministry is represented by attorneys Andrés Chalas and Francisco Cruz Solano.

While lawyer Analdis Santana represents the United States embassy, ​​a country that has requested Abreu Navarro in extradition to try him in the Eastern District Court of New York, when he is accused of leading an International Drug Trafficking Network in the Dominican Republic , with alleged links to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The accusation

Yamil Abreu Navarro was municipal director of the Municipal Board of Las Lagunas, in the Azua province, for the Modern Revolutionary Party.

Among the accusations weighing on Abreu Navarro is the alleged coordination on August 17, 2002, of 240 grams of heroines occupied by the United States to José Dolores Alcántara and María de los Remedios de la Rosa Florián.

Coordinate on November 15, 2016 a financial transaction of about $ 50,000 for the receipt in New York of two kilos of heroin and / or cocaine.

Likewise, on February 28, 2017, he is accused of coordinating a transaction to send the amount of four kilograms of heroin to the Bronx, in New York City.

He is also accused of the death of Robinson Jean Carlos de los Santos (Pulli), 35 years old, on September 13, 2018.

According to the newspaper reports of the date, he received the wounds that killed Robinson Jean Carlos at the residence of Mrs. Alba Lidia Agramonte Melo, a 52-year-old lawyer, resident in the municipality of Padre las Casas, Azua province, who is the wife of Yamil Abreu.