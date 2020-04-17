The Supreme Fight Tournament is announced. + Lucha TV’s YouTube channel announced the celebration of a tournament of 16 fighters behind closed doors.

Supreme Fight Tournament Announced

+ LuchaTV announced that they will also organize their own tournament. It is called Supreme Tournament More Struggle. It will be a 16 person individual elimination tournament with several independent fighters. Metaleon, Son of Alebrije, Ciclope, Arez, Clown Purasanta Jr., Black Corsair Jr., Camouflage, Extreme Fear, Jitsu, Infernal Demon, Hip Hop Man, Fresero Jr., Ricky Marvin, Super Nova, Son of Pirate Morgan, and Aramis are announced for the tournament. The tournament draw has not been announced. The bouts will air on + LuchaTV’s YouTube channel, though no date has been specified.

There is no danger that the + LuchaTV tournament is banned by a local government; the tournament was recorded before it was publicly announced. (It is unclear how the AAA tournament will work.) This also means that wrestlers have worked between one and four fights and have not yet been paid for them. Single will be paid for the amount of donations received after issuance. The wrestlers were paid as promised after the Fight Memes event, so there is some confidence that this system could continue to work. Hopefully people will continue to donate to the cause.

The lack of Lucha Libre functions due to the pandemic has made the most struggling channel now broadcasting past events that had been recorded and that it had not yet put on its YouTube channel, but of course this material is ending and they are looking for formulas new to continue having content for your channel.

Remember that Wrestling planet brings you the best Mexican Wrestling News every day. Triple A WorldWide and the best wrestling companies on the number one wrestling website in Spanish.