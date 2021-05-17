Supreme Court with new conservative majority to review Mississippi abortion law

15 minutes. The Supreme Court of the United States announced on Monday that it will examine a law that restricts abortion in the state of Mississippi, in a decision that many see as an open avenue to undermine this right, given the overwhelming majority of conservative judges in this court.

The case is about a law passed by the Republican-majority Mississippi Congress that prohibits abortion after the fifteenth week of gestation.

This state rule has been blocked in lower courts that consider that they go against the Supreme Court ruling in the case “Roe v. Wade”, which legalized abortion in the country in 1973.

Mississippi already prohibits this procedure after 20 weeks of gestation and has passed other laws that would practically veto abortion once the fetal heartbeat is detected, that is, from the sixth week.

Electoral issue

This case is the first time that the Supreme Court will have to rule on abortion since it reinforced its conservative majority.

Abortion became a central issue in the campaign for the November US presidential election. This discussion escalated in the wake of the death of progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The vacancy left by his death in September allowed then-President Donald Trump to nominate a new magistrate.

Trump proposed conservative anti-abortion judge Amy Coney Barrett. His confirmation a few days before the elections further expanded the right-wing majority in the court (6-3).

Conservatives saw Barrett’s confirmation as a “historic victory” for those who oppose abortion. This is because the judge is contrary to that right guaranteed in the US since 1973, although she did not want to clarify whether she would vote to undermine it.