Supreme Court will decide on inadmissibility that could impact certain immigrants for “green card”



The Supreme Court will determine whether decisions of the Board of Immigration Appeals can be reviewed by other courts.

Photo: Al Drago / .

The Supreme Court agreed to evaluate a decision of the Eleventh Circuit of Appeals, which maintains that non-immigration courts lack the authority to review the “nondiscretionary” determinations of the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) regarding the findings of inadmissibility of immigrants for a “Green card” or other immigration benefit.

This Monday, the judges of the High Court agreed to review the case Patel v. Garland, 20-979, on an immigrant whom the BIA refused to obtain Permanent residenceBut he went to court until a 9-5 vote on appeal determined that his case could not be challenged in court, giving the Board broad power.

The Eleventh Circuit’s decision dates back to August 2020, when it determined that Indian citizen Pankajkumar Patel could not change his immigration status based on a labor certification, because when he applied for his driver’s license in Georgia, the immigrant wrongly marked that he was a US citizen.

Patel and his defense claim that this was a mistake, but immigration officials concluded that it was intentional and that this made him inadmissible for a “green card,” but the non-citizen appealed to the Eleventh Circuit, where five judges already operated. appointed by the former president Donald trump, who promoted harsh immigration policies.

Judges Kevin Newsom, Elizabeth Branch, Britt Grant, Robert Luck, and Barbara Lagoa and others determined that Patel could not appeal the BIA’s decision on his case, since the “factual” decisions of the members of that Board cannot be addressed in other courts, according to court documents. In other words, the decision left the plaintiff without an option.

The BIA’s decision not only denied the opportunity to obtain immigration protection, but could put him in danger of deportation.

The case is complex, as the legal loophole exposes when a person’s inadmissibility can be determined and if that is challenging after a BIA decision.

The Eleventh Circuit determined that non-citizens are inadmissible even if assuming themselves as citizens was an act “by mistake”.

Now, the question the Supreme Court will answer is whether or not any court can review the BIA’s decisions and, if they decide that this is possible, immigrants would have a greater opportunity to fight their cases.