Supreme Court to hear abortion case that could have national impact



The Supreme Court is controlled by conservatives 6-3.

Photo: Al Drago / Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear an abortion case that defies a law in Mississippi and whose final result before the ministers could have an impact at the national level.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization disputes rule that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy and, when taken by the Highest Court, will become the first abortion case to be fully argued before the judges.

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to Question 1 presented by the petitioner,” indicates the Supreme Court.

He means Mississippi suggests there is a divided circuit as to the standard by which courts review abortion bans before feasibility.

The question that opens is “if all the prohibitions prior to the viability of elective abortions are unconstitutional”.

The judges’ response, based on their decision after hearing arguments, could use this case as a way to end the rule that a mother makes the final decision to “terminate her pregnancy before viability.”

Mississippi law was passed in 2018 and prohibits all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except when there is “a medical emergency or in the case of a serious fetal anomaly.” The rule applies even before the fetus is viable, that is, it can survive outside the womb.

The Supreme Court has ruled that a state cannot prohibit any woman from making “the final decision to terminate her pregnancy before it is viable,” as established in a Pennsylvania case in June 1992.

The case reached the High Court after an appeals court struck down Mississippi law, under the argument of previous decisions of the Supreme Court.

Judge Barrett’s voice

One element to take into account is that the current Supreme Court is mostly conservative, coupled with the fact that the judge Amy coney barrett, who joined the panel last October, has been against abortion.

During his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett raised suspicions for his position on various abortion cases, which would give the Supreme Court a 6-3 vote on these issues.

The concern of activists is that there is a setback on Roe v. Wade, which has allowed state reforms on the right to abortion.

Judge Barrett is considered a conservative who tips the balance that way, she was nominated by the president Donald Trump, after the death of the judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had a practically opposite profile.