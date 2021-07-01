Supreme Court rules out that Arizona electoral law is discriminatory and could impact nationally



The Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s electoral law.

Photo: Al Drago / .

The Supreme Court upheld two provisions of the Arizona voting law, ruling out that processes are violated on how ballots are issued and that regulations result in racial discrimination.

This ruling, passed 6-3, could have an impact on other state laws, in the midst of a Republican effort to change the rules in entities in which they govern, but they have been challenged by Democrats, accusing that they violate the Voting Rights Act.

The opinion was written by the judge Samuel Alito, which answers two questions: Does Arizona’s off-site policy violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act? y Does Arizona’s ballot collection law violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act or the Fifteenth Amendment? In both cases, this was ruled out.

About collecting ballots, judges endorse that only certain people, i.e. family and household members, caregivers, postmen, and election officials, are responsible for someone else’s entire early voting ballot.

In-person ballots cast at the wrong polling place on Election Day would also not be counted. Critics of the reform, who took the lawsuit to court, charged that this would impact the vote of certain communities, including latinos.

“In light of the principles set forth above, neither Arizona’s off-campus rule nor its ballot collection law violates §2 of the VRA (federal election law),” Alito wrote. “Arizona’s out-of-town rule imposes a requirement that voters who choose to vote in person on Election Day must do so in their assigned constituencies. Having to identify your own polling place and then travel there to vote does not exceed the usual burdens of voting. “

The decision of the Supreme Court is an important support to the efforts of Republicans who seek to modify several state laws, such as in Texas – which would be even more restrictive – after the accusations of the former president Donald trump electoral fraud, which were not proven in court.

The Arizona case reached the Supreme Court after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated the two aforementioned provisions, considering that they were discriminatory, especially for African Americans and Latinos.

The Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez (Nevada) criticized the Supreme Court decision against the Democratic National Committee.

“The right to vote is under attack across the country,” he said. “The Supreme Court, which had already destroyed the main provisions of the Voting Rights Law, today weakened it even more. This should serve as an alert ”.

He urged the approval of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People’s Act, whose discussion was stopped by Republicans in the Senate.