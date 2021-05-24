Supreme Court rejects making it easier for deported immigrants to get back to the United States



The Supreme Court decided this Monday on deportation cases.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that undocumented immigrants could not use “inappropriate” prior deportation to avoid the legal process required to challenge subsequent deportation.

Palomar Santiago Refuge was deported in 1988, after being detained for driving under the influence (DUI), a crime that was considered serious at the time.

His case was determined by a judge and the Mexican immigrant, who lived in California, agreed to waive his right to appeal the decision.

However, in 2017, Palomar Santiago was detained again by Immigration and Customs Control officers (ICE), but this time he faced a lawsuit for illegal reentry, which is a federal crime. By that year, DUI was no longer considered a felony.

The Mexican’s defense sought to dismiss the first deportation, arguing that the DUI offense was recategorized, which impacted his client. The District Court granted the motion to dismiss and the Ninth Circuit upheld it, but the judges of the High Court consider that decision to be incorrect.

The judge’s opinion Sonia Sotomayor indicates that the Court of Appeals should have considered the three conditions established in the National Immigration Law (INA)

“The statute that criminalizes illegal reentry establishes that a collateral challenge to the underlying deportation order can proceed only if the non-citizen first demonstrates that (1) ‘the administrative remedies that might have been available were exhausted’, (2) ‘there was no opportunity for judicial review’ and (3) ‘the presentation of the order was fundamentally unfair’“, Indicate the opinion.

Judge Sotomayor points out that a reclassification of the crime, in this case DUI, does not exempt the immigrant from meeting the three requirements and highlights that the Ninth Circuit only considered two of the conditions to make its decision.