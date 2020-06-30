© Provided by the Associated Press

Rodney Scott, chief of the United States Border Patrol, explains to President Donald Trump aspects about a section of the border wall, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in San Luis, Arizona. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

The Supreme Court will not modify a decision that rejects the objections of groups in defense of the environment to sections of the wall that the government of President Donald Trump builds along the border between Mexico and the United States.

The highest court on Monday rejected hearing an appeal involving the construction of 233 kilometers (145 miles) of a steel bollard wall along the border in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

The organizations Center for Biological Diversity, Fund for Animal Legal Defense, Defenders of Nature and Environmental Center of the Southwest had opposed a federal law that allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to suspend other laws for the early construction of the border wall. The groups had argued that the law violates the separation of powers in the Constitution. But a lower court dismissed the case.

This is not the first time that the Supreme Court has intervened in the construction of the border wall during the Trump administration. Last year, the court authorized the government to spend billions of dollars of Pentagon funds to replace the fences on the border between Mexico and Arizona, California and New Mexico with a more solid wall.