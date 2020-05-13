WASHINGTON – The United States Supreme Court heard on Tuesday, by teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the arguments of the parties in three cases related to the financial data of President Donald Trump, whose decision is anticipated could be known between June or next July, in the midst of the electoral campaign for the White House.

The first of the disputes analyzed – which consolidates two processes – is the one that seeks for Deutsche Bank and Capital One banks to deliver this information from the president to the Financial and Intelligence Services committees of the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic opposition .

While the second, whose arguments were heard by magistrates immediately after the first, dates back to August last year, when the Manhattan Attorney General’s Office required Mazars, the firm that manages the accounts of the President and the Trump Organization, to deliver the president’s personal and corporate income tax returns for the past eight years.

The prosecution requested the documents from Mazars as part of an investigation it conducts into secret money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in light of New York state law.

“The subpoenas in question here are unprecedented,” said Trump’s private attorney Patrick Strawbridge in his presentation, who along with Jeffrey B. Wall, a Justice Department lawyer, defended the president in the first trial.

Strawbridge argued that the power of Congress to investigate the president should be restricted to a clear legislative purpose, and warned that otherwise the door would be opened to “endless summons and harassment” against the president led by the party that controls one of the cameras of the Legislative.

But Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, considered a member of the progressive wing of the Supreme Court, compared the situation analyzed with the investigations into the famous Watergate scandal during the Presidency of Richard Nixon and Whitewater, which involved President Bill Clinton, in which the Congress sought financial information and records from private law firms.

Juliana Monsalve has the information.

“How to distinguish all these cases?” asked the magistrate, who a week ago was hospitalized due to inflammation of her gallbladder.

The lower house’s attorney general, Douglas Letter, ruled out that the request for information could interfere with the president’s work, since he would have nothing to do.

“This was a subpoena for a bank and an accounting firm,” he said.

On the other hand, attorney Carey Dunne, representing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., urged that this case be resolved soon, stating that they have “lost nine months” due to the lawsuit filed by Trump, and pointed out that presidents must have “responsibilities like any other citizen.”

Trump’s private attorney in this case, Jay Sekulow, alleged the immunity of the head of state while in the White House, and assured that a favorable decision of the Supreme Court to the request of the Manhattan prosecution would suppose to “arm” 2,300 prosecutors across the country to “harass, distract, and interfere” with the president from office.

The nine magistrates – who listened to the parties for more than three hours on Tuesday – are expected to announce their decision next summer, just a few months after the November election in which Trump will seek re-election.

