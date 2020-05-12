Starting this Monday, May 11, the general administration of the Supreme Court of Justice guided all the workers in the national territory through the mandatory use of masks or face masks, both to enter their facilities and carry out their work within the judiciary. . This is because despite the crisis of the pandemic, the Supreme Court of Justice maintains the obligation of its officials to report to work.

The circular establishes that each administrator and head of area will supervise the permanent use of the mask and no one will be allowed to enter who does not wear it.

Workers of the Supreme Court of Justice were shocked this Monday by the death of a co-worker, who allegedly died of a heart attack that day at his home. «I was arriving normal to work, last Friday. They only told us that he died, “said a source.

Last Friday, the death of a public defender who was located in the Courts of Ciudad Sandino was also reported. “He collapsed like that out of nowhere and died. In the hospital where they took him, they directed to bury him immediately and that was the case, “said another source from the judiciary.

Fear of contagion in the judiciary

While in the Public Registry of Masaya they also reported that there are two sick people with symptoms of Covid-19 and they were sent home. The concern of the judiciary workers is evident even to the high court magistrates. Internal sources of the Court said that one of the magistrates walks with a device to measure the temperature to those who approach him or arrive at his office. “The orientation is not to stop the functions. All magistrates must arrive daily at the Court, as do their staff, “said another source.

While measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are intensifying in the judiciary, the Ministry of Health has not given official information on how the pandemic is progressing in Nicaragua.

The CSJ had implemented the use of disinfection booths in its complexes, but last week they were banned by the Ministry of Health, since these are not approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He also made a protocol so that inmates with symptoms of respiratory diseases are not transferred to the courts, but the National Penitentiary System has failed to comply. THE PRESS reported on May 6 how a judge had to urgently send to the hospital to the political prisoner Eliseo de Jesús Castro, who for days had been presenting fevers, sore throat and excessive cough, and even so, he was taken by the authorities of the Penitentiary System to appear on trial.