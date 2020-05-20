The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will start to judge this Wednesday, 20, if the Brazilian courts can prevent the operation of WhatsApp, and other messaging applications, across the country. Two lawsuits originated in 2016, which question the constitutionality of blocking messaging applications. If the court decides on the legality of the blocks, the privacy of users on these platforms could be threatened, argue experts in digital law.

One of the actions, the Fundamental Precept Failure Statement (ADPF) 403, was filed by the Citizenship party (at the time, still known by the acronym PPS) after a first instance judge in Sergipe determined that cell phone operators would block WhatsApp by 72 hours – the order was dropped 24 hours later. According to the magistrate, Facebook, owner of the messaging app, had refused to collaborate with the investigation into drug trafficking.

The judge wanted access to the content of messages exchanged in the app, which WhatsApp says is impossible to provide because of the end-to-end encryption it uses in its services. With the breach of the court order, the judge determined the blocking of the service using as arguments the articles 11, 12, 13 and 15 of the Marco Civil da Internet (MCI), which deals with the keeping of access records by online service providers. Following the blockade, the Liberal Party (Party of the Republic, at the time) questioned through the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 5527.

At the center of the discussion are the importance of content for investigations and the use of cryptography to protect communications in the country. Members of the Federal Police and the Public Ministry consider access to the content of messages to be vital. Child pornography cases are always among the examples they cite.

However, allowing the blocking of these services could weaken the encryption of devices and services, a technology that protects not only communications that take place on the Internet, but also banking transactions in the digital environment. In relation to these actions, the preservation of cryptography was the main topic discussed by the court in the last four years.

In the case of WhatsApp, which has 120 million users in the country, encryption acts as follows: when a message is triggered, it is ‘scrambled’ to travel over the network, and it only becomes readable when it arrives at the destination device. WhatsApp claims that there is no way to intercept this content, as the ‘scrambling’ is performed and decoded only on the cell phones involved in the conversation. Modifying this technology could make any citizen’s communications vulnerable to interception.

Facebook also argues that it already collaborates with investigations by providing ‘metadata’, information recorded about a communication. Metadata, for example, records when one number talks to another. It is as if the Post Office pointed out that a person sent a letter to the other on a certain date, a procedure that dispenses with opening envelopes. In this way, WhatsApp would be able to predict a user’s communications network.

Within the company, Estadão, the impression is that the number of court orders asking for access to content has decreased since the blocks in 2016 – in general, metadata, and other information, would be satisfying requests for collaboration.

Since 2016, the STF has held two public hearings on the topic. In one of them, in 2017, Brian Acton, one of the co-founders of WhatsApp, reaffirmed the importance of preserving encryption, and the difficulty in obtaining encrypted content. Acton left Facebook in 2017 – one of the reasons was Mark Zuckerberg’s appetite to weaken the service’s encryption for commercial purposes.

Among the experts heard by the Estadão, there is the impression that the STF should consider blocking services unconstitutional. “What Marco Civil determines is the possibility that those who do not comply with privacy laws in Brazil will be warned, fined or even have the suspension or closure of personal data collection activities. There is no provision in MCI blocking applications as a whole “, explains Carlos Affonso de Souza, director of the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS-Rio).

“The thesis on the part of the Federal Police cannot succeed. The trial earlier this month over the transfer of operator data to IBGE set a precedent in which the right to the protection of personal data was affirmed. Ministers like Edson Fachin cast their votes very important in this sense “, explains Rafael Zanatta, Data Privacy Brasil research coordinator. Fachin is the rapporteur for ADPF 403.

However, there is a chance that the political climate in Brasília may influence the discussions. Currently, WhatsApp is at the center of the fake news CPI, and the STF is a constant target of these same lying content networks. The context is quite different from the beginning of the discussions.

Advocates for privacy and human rights on the network say metadata is sufficient for criminal investigations. “In most cases of child pornography, the content only proves the materiality of the crime, it does not prove authorship. Authorship is proved by metadata, which is not encrypted”, explains Thiago Tavares, president of the NGO SaferNet, which fights rights violations humans on the internet. “The police can carry out sophisticated investigations using metadata, as was done in the Marielle case,” says Zanatta.

Another argument is that blocking an entire service because of specific situations would be disproportionate in relation to citizens’ rights. “You need to separate the technology from the way it is used. Can crooks use an encrypted messaging app to chat? Of course, but that doesn’t make the technology illegal, as do phone scams that pretend to kidnap relatives. do not make telephony an outlaw technology. We need to focus on ways to make police investigations more efficient “, explains Souza.

On Tuesday night, the 19th, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, issued an opinion in which he stands against the blocking of messaging applications to comply with court orders. In his view, the measure is disproportionate and violates communicative freedoms.

