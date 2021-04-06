Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit against Trump for blocking users on Twitter

15 minutes. The United States Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case on whether former US President Donald Trump could block users on Twitter, considering it “irrelevant” because the former president has already left power.

The Supreme Court shelved a case that began in 2017 and that lost part of its meaning when Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account last January, after his followers assaulted the Capitol, but that could have set precedents on how they can use the social networks the people who are in power.

The highest court in the country did not assess Twitter’s decision to take his account from Trump, although one of the conservative court judges was in favor of evaluating the concerns of the former president’s party about the power of that and other companies social networks.

“We will soon have no choice but to address the issue of how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated and privately owned information infrastructures such as digital platforms,” ​​Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.

Unanimous decision

The Supreme Court’s decision on Monday was unanimous and ordered to declare null, as “irrelevant,” the ruling of a New York appeals court.

That court had concluded in 2019 that Trump had no right to block users from his Twitter account.

The case began in July 2017, when the Knight Institute at Columbia University sued Trump.

The institution acted on behalf of seven users of the social network whom the president had blocked.

The complainants argued that the president used his personal account (@realDonaldTrump) to disseminate official information. For this reason, they pointed out, their messages had to be accessible to everyone.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals concluded in 2019 that Trump had the first amendment (freedom of speech) by blocking users.

The court argued that the president was a public official who used his networks for official purposes.