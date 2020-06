Supreme Court declares illegal to suspend DACA program

51 minutes ago

The Supreme Court rules 5-4 in favor of the dreamers, rejecting the Trump administration’s attempt to end the DACA program. Cristina Londoño is in Washington DC with the reactions of the dreamers in front of the capitol.

