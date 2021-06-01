Supreme Court complicates asylum requests for immigrants by annulling “credibility test”



The Supreme Court reversed a rule of the Ninth Circuit of Appeals.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / Getty Images

The Supreme Court it unanimously determined that an immigrant’s “testimony of being in danger” is not sufficient for that person to be considered for an asylum petition, if a judge or the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) have no proof to the contrary.

The members of the High Court supported the judge’s opinion Neil gorsuch, nominated by the former president Donald trump, to nullify a rule of the Ninth Circuit of Appeals that indicated that the testimony of an asylum seeker must be treated as truthful when there has not been a prior explicit finding to the contrary.

In progress…