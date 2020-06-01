On Twitter, Minister Zaldívar announced that “the Court responds to the demands of the emergency and lays the foundations for a more modern justice” “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/suprema_corte.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/suprema_corte.jpg?fit=696%2C347&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-263003” src = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/suprema_corte.jpg?resize=696%2C347&ssl=1” alt = “Supreme Court begins digital era” width = ” 696 “height =” 347 “srcset =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/suprema_corte.jpg?w=802&ssl=1 802w, https: // i2 .wp.com / regeneracion.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/06 / suprema_corte.jpg? resize = 300% 2C150 & ssl = 1,300w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/06 / suprema_corte.jpg? resize = 768% 2C383 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/suprema_corte.jpg?resize=696 % 2C347 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

On Twitter he said that It is a “new era” in the Supreme Court: “The digital age.”

The deal

Before that announcement, the SCJN plenary determined Since May, the activities will continue at a distance during June.

Even that in July there will be no recess period.

This is the agreement of the Plenary 8/2020 that regulates the admission by electronic means of all matters that are the competence of the SCJN, available to the public.

The implementation of the agreement

As derived from the indicated document, what the Minister Presidentand it indicates that the requirements for said agreement to be fulfilled are in progress.

Today begins a new era in #SCJN. The digital age. All issues may be promoted online. The Court responds to the demands of the emergency and establishes the bases for a more modern, agile and closer justice. Justice does not stop.

‘We are cleaning the house of corruption and nepotism’: Supreme Court

December 11, 2019: Court acknowledges that they have not finished banishing vices. In 2019, 4 ministers were denounced for corruption. Walking judges in poor condition and danger

Regeneration, December 11, 2019. “Generalized nepotism affects the proper performance of our functions, and prevents promotions from being obtained on equal terms, all of which discredits and delegitimizes our work”Arturo Zaldívar, president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, said this Wednesday in his first work report.

With the presence of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation gave his report of work in the Plenary Hall of the SCJN.

Increased nepotism

He said that the career judicial system has not been enough to eliminate nepotism.

“The judicial career system has not been effective in banishing nepotism,” he said.

“On the contrary, this practice, deeply rooted in constitutional culture, has intensified in recent years.”

The minister referred to practices that weaken the Court before society and that harm its legitimacy.

“General nepotism affects the proper performance of our functions.”

“And it prevents, he said, that promotions are obtained under equal conditions, all of which discredits us and delegitimizes our work.”

Corruption levels

He mentioned that there are corruption levels, “Isolated but pitiful, which deeply damage the delivery of justice.”

Before the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, in front of the President of the Republic, the Minister said that nepotism has generated conflicts of interest.

And he said that these are unacceptable within the Judiciary.

Arturo Zaldívar asserted that these levels of corruption generate impunity, inequality and perpetuate a vicious cycle of crime and violence.

When presenting his first report with the head of the SCJN, Zaldívar in counterpart recognized the 1,500 judges in the country.

He said that they carry out their functions of imparting justice and in some cases They do so in heroic conditions in remote places, facing pressures from the media, economic power and criminal threats.

Break down barriers

However, despite the efforts, the minister mentioned that there are practices that weaken it before society and that harm its legitimacy.

Accused that the lack of transparency and discretion to grant appointments have weakened the meritocratic system.

Minister Saldívar mentioned the Court must be the voice of the voiceless

“We must continue to break down barriers so that there is justice for all.”

“But above all, for the poorest, the most unprotected, the forgotten, the marginalized, the discriminated. We have to be the voice of those who have no voice ». he claimed.