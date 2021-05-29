Supreme Court again favors “Tito” Trinidad in dispute with Banco Popular

Felix “Tito” Trinidad, former world boxing champion. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

By Carlos González

The Supreme Court of Puerto Rico did not give way to the “motion for reconsideration” presented by the legal representation of Banco Popular in one of the disputes with multiple world boxing champion Félix “Tito” Trinidad.

The legal representation of Trinidad shared the information with this medium.

The financial institution requested that the order of Judge Anthony Cuevas Ramos be rescinded to issue money transfers to Trinidad’s accounts under an agreement that has been in force since 2014.

