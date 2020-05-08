By Rodolfo León

One of the greatest sagas of the past generation of consoles was Mass Effect. Believe it or not, the first installment of the saga was published by Microsoft Game Studios and it remained exclusive to the platform for many years, before eventually reaching PlayStation and PC. It would be amazing to relive the adventures of Shepard and its crew on current consoles, and it looks like we will be able to do that very soon.

During a report from Electronic Arts yesterday, it was mentioned that the publisher was already working on an “HD remastering”, without specifying anything else. Obviously, our first thought was in the trilogy of Mass effect, which honestly took time to do, but is supposedly already on the way.

In accordance with Jeff Grubb of the portal Venture Beat, which has previously proven to be a reliable source for such rumors, the previously mentioned “HD remastering” is all about the trilogy of Mass Effect. Through this portal, Grubb it just says “oh, and that HD remastering of an EA game is the Mass Effect trilogy.”

In case this turns out to be true, we will likely have an official announcement during the stream EA Play Live which will take place on June 11. As with all rumors and leaks, it is best to take this information with reserve, and not get too excited for now.

