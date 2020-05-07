The death of Valentin Elizalde and the lack of justice gain strength, after it was revealed that his cousin, Fausto “Tano” Elizalde, made suspicious movements that led to his murder.

Now she is the daughter of the “Golden Rooster” himself, who asks for justice before the “betrayal” of his uncle.

Until just a few hours ago, the name “Tano” Elizalde was unknown to many, but in an interview with Marisol Castro, ex-wife of the singer’s cousin, for the program “Selling“, she made Valentin’s cousin a suspect in the crime.

And it is that in Marisol’s statements, she revealed that in Initially, Valentine had to appear in Tijuana, but the date was changed to Reynosa, at the insistence of his father’s cousin.

Valentín Elizalde was assassinated on November 25, 2006 after leaving a palenque in Reynosa.

AC

.