Supposed audio of JD Pantoja begging Kimberly Loaiza!

Alleged audio of JD Pantoja begging Kimberly Loaiza!

Through a video that was recently shared on YouTube by some of the fans of the couple called Jukilop, made up of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza, where it is mentioned that he is begging her to The Biggest Cuteness to forgive him for his infidelity.

Surely some of you already know what it is about, it all started with some publications of El Zorrito Youtubero, where he made reference to an audio that he had in his possession and that he could reveal to harm Juan de Dios Pantoja.

In the program Es Neta, a video was published where it showed in detail the entire thread of this situation from the day it began, the video is titled “last minute, audio from Kimberly Loaiza and Juan is filtered where they argue for infidelity”, we will share it with you right away.

This video of the program hosted by Iván Plascencia, has a duration of 10:16, but it is from 5:53 where you can begin to listen to the main note that talks about young Instagram celebrities.

According to what is mentioned, the protagonist of the controversy was Javier, whom everyone knows as “El Zorrito Youtubero”, who assured that practically the life of the couple is a farce, especially since last year that he “uncovered” the infidelity of Juan de Dios Pantoja towards Kim Loaiza, it is said that someone, rather a person close to the singer who told Javier the whole truth about Kim and Juan.

There were several publications that Javier made on his Twitter account, which coincidentally no longer exist because he deleted them after a while, but Es Neta managed to capture him to show them in the video.

The youtuber who usually uses a fox filter, this past weekend to be more precise on Saturday shared a series of tweets where he made reference to this audio and even mentioned some of the words that are heard, asking Pantoja if he is made acquaintances.

Before reaching that point, he began by referring to the fact that Juan de Dios was showing off his money, as you will remember for a few days that he has been criticized for showing off his wealth and ostentatious gifts from his children.

Once he started with these publications, both of them responded with videos or publications, until it was time to refer to this audio, where he took on the task of stating that some of his friends went with him and told him. they told how he and La Lindura Mayor really were.

One of the accounts on Twitter shared what Javier had placed on his and requested a certain amount of like’s to show it, stating that Kim could even be heard crying, he assures that one day he will show everything.

The same youtuber mentioned that on one occasion Pantoja looked for him to offer him money as long as he no longer talked about him and surely about Kimberly, to which Javier replied that he did not and thank you very much, without a doubt the digital confrontations between both youtuber have always been quite strong.

Especially because youtubero fox is more crude to say things, some Internet users consider that he should not be so snooping about the life of the couple, however he affirms that he only refers to the incongruities that they do as public figures.

The same driver of Es Neta affirms that he does not have the audio in his possession, but that he has heard it, in addition to not being able to assure if it is real or not, some of the comments he has in his video question their titles because not They agree with what it mentions in its content, they affirm that it is a bit yellowish.