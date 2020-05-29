Trusts, intermediaries with unscrupulous people who administered 250 billion pesos -1% of GDP, by the way. No dismissal for austerity “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fideicomisos.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fideicomisos.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262513” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fideicomisos.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Direct support for researchers, creators, artists” width = “696” height = “348” srcset = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fideicomisos.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: //i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fideicomisos.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp -content / uploads / 2020/05 / fideicomisos.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fideicomisos.jpg? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

It should be noted that the President of Mexico refers to a set of trusts that are not stipulated in the law, but of financial management instruments without oversight.

“So this does not mean that creators, filmmakers, researchers will be left without support”

«(…), They will continue to receive your support, we are just going to do it differently»

“(…), we are going to deliver directly to them what corresponds to them, without these instruments of intermediation, administered by unscrupulous people.”

1% of GDP

The President of Mexico revealed the figures for these unregulated trusts:

– «(…), put order, because we calculate that they are like 250 billion pesos that are thus watered in funds and trusts- he asserted.

AMLO asked to imagine, “what helps us 250 billion.”

For technocrats

So that the technocrats understand us and are happy, -he said smiling- “It’s a point of GDP.”

In summary: “That, plus the fight against corruption, austerity, efficiency, that will allow us not to get into debt and we all have to help. “

No dismissal

At the express question of the press, AMLO again dismissed dismissals for the austerity plan.

– «No one is going to lose their job, no worker at the service of the State, that is part of the decree, to clarify it well».

The supports will continue to be delivered directly, This is the case of the schools and the researchers themselves, and now I will give an example.

A tricky argument

«It is that the argument is very tricky, I say it in a respectful way, he expressed and indicated “That is, it is like that of the children’s rooms:

Cómo How-was a conservative party back there-how are children going to be left without their scholarships ’!…»

“Well, the children were not left without their scholarships …”

“…, It was simply no longer given to those who ran the children’s rooms, which were shown to target more children than they had”: AMLO.

So, it is putting order, “It is not affecting, no worker is going to be taken away, it is being able to gather those resources, all of them,” he said.

He also clarified regarding the destination of these resources: “See if they are being used for just purposes, for just causes, but they are not going to be eliminated.”

The money that destined for the maintenance of the schools was sent through dependencies, intermediaries, and it did not arrive, he remarked from the National Palace.

“There is a drinking program in schools, a trust, nothing was done and there is the trust. Well, since Capfce existed and then other institutions »- remembered.

Find out who managed these institutions in the past government, those who had to do with the money that went to schools, do a little research and there you will find the truth, he asked reporters.

Direct support to researchers

Do you know that «to an investigator they say: ‘You won a prize, you will have, in addition to your income, your scholarship, 10 thousand pesos more, but you have to use it to buy a computer, they almost give you the brand and where to buy it, and check everything».

So, “he added,” that is going to be simplified, it is: «TIt touches so much, we are not going to administer it to you, we are going to govern all ».

«No one will be affected; on the contrary, in this way the administration will be simplified, “he pointed out.

What we are going to eliminate are the intermediate structures, but without laying off workers.

Energy in the hands of individuals means an increase in rates: AMLO

Spanish Iberdrola monopolizes contracts for the generation and sale of electricity, and included Felipe Calderón in its leadership. Georgina Kessel, employee

“We need to strengthen CFE …»

«…, because if we leave them to private individuals, we will not be able to fulfill the commitment that the price of electricity will not increase …»

«…, because individuals have already demonstrated that they go for profit, profit”: AMLO

Now that we are reviewing everything in the electrical sector, “it is impressive how they concentrated so much power”, said the president.

Analysis of discourse and facts

In the speech anti-statist there was talk that you had to end the state monopolies, but it turns out that they created private monopolies, added.

The complaint of the monopoly

Without mentioning it directly, AMLO criticized the Spanish company Iberdrola itself, which hired Georgina Kessel, former Secretary of Energy and Felipe Calderón, made it part of its leadership.

What he said

– «There is a company in the electricity sector that has control of the largest number of contracts for the generation and sale of electrical energy »

«(…) In which country in the world do these things happen?”: AMLO

Influence dealers

The President reiterated the fight against corruption and highlighted, again: the corrupt “disguised themselves as businessmen, companies or entrepreneurs»

– «…, when they were influencers”, he asserted.

The same in fiscal policy

AMLO did not miss the opportunity and He said that he will not stop talking about how in fiscal policy the neoliberals said to collect taxes, when “Those above did not pay taxes or were forgiven …”

That is, “a double discourse,” he stressed.

He considered that the fight against corruption It is not only a matter of a moral nature, but the government saves a lot of money.

Finally stressed that the resources Obtained by the fight against corruption, they are used to support the people and promote the development of Mexico.

AMLO will reinforce the Remuneration Law against salaries approved by the Court

No one can earn more than the president, it is the norm, but the Supreme Court approved supersalaries in an autonomous body. Analyze sending initiative to legislature

– “These fools, who do not understand” – said AMLO in relation to the resolution of the Supreme Court

Beef up

The president then referred that he is considering sending a new initiative on the Remuneration Law that prevents any contrary legal interpretation.

What the Court ruled

The First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation authorized the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece) to maintain the salary level that officials received until 2019.

This is, without being subject to the maximum perception limit for the President of the Republic.

The facts in virtual session, in which by three votes in favor and two against, the ministers of the Court revoked the refusal to a suspension issued last January.

The controversy against the Federal Remuneration Law, invoked by Cofece, is because “it lacks definitions that generate uncertainty about how the remuneration of the Commission’s public servants should be regulated”.

What was said “As an autonomous constitutional body with technical expertise”.

Prompt recovery, we do not agree with Banxico forecasts: AMLO

The State’s main purpose is to guarantee Well-being of the People. Mexico for Development via creation and distribution of wealth

“About the Banco de México officials we are very respectful of their autonomy, we certainly do not agree with their projections, we think that we will recover soon”: AMLO

The projections of Banco de México (Banxico), They are worse than those of the International Monetary Fund, they were “more realistic than those of the fund,” said the president after a thoughtful pause.

What Banxico said

It should be noted that Banxico published negative growth forecasts between minus 4.6 and minus 8.8, with a loss of between 800,000 and 1.4 million jobs.

Banxico recognizes low inflation

In the thread of Banxico indicates that the general inflation expectations for 2020 were adjusted downwards significantly in April. For 2021, as well as those for the medium and long terms, they remained relatively stable.

The model

Precisely in relation to the economic issue AMLO pointed out that indeed the measurement related to the Gross Domestic Product as an indicator, will continue to be used according to its will by international organizations.

However, He stressed that Mexico has its own parameters for applying economic policy.

He remembered that The creator of the definition himself does not agree that the measurement of wealth creation prevails in the concept of Development.

AMLO strongly emphasized the demarcate with neoliberal policies that lead to the concentration of wealth, corruption and social instability.

It was at that moment that he insisted: “If the poor do well, the rich do well.”

This in continuity with the support approach 70% of Mexicans for economic reactivation have a positive impact on the other 30% with greater wealth.

The weight and capital flight

In this same subject AMLO was questioned on capital flight and the strength of the peso.

In this regard, he stressed that Certainly investors in the current situation have migrated capital to the yen, but ruled out a massive flight.

The weight

Regarding the Mexican peso, AMLO observed positive weight streak in recent days except yesterday.

On various occasions the president of Mexico has spoken out against projections in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, he recalled that the Mexican peso Before the pandemic and oil crisis, it was one of the strongest currencies in the world.

He even revealed that during his government the depreciation of the peso has slowed, from 23% during the neoliberal governments to less than 10% during his administration.

(peso) »… it has appreciated lately and before the pandemic the peso came to be in first place among the currencies that appreciated the most in relation to the dollar …»

– «…, we had a mattress that helped us to face the crisis», revealed AMLO.

Development project is promoted in 20 Edomex municipalities: AMLO

AMLO pointed out that it will be in the poorest and most populated areas, where it will be supported by actions of public services such as water, drainage and paving.



Regeneration, May 28, 2020. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the urban development of conurbed municipalities in the State of Mexico will be reviewed.

He specified that it will be implemented a program to support 20 marginalized communities of the entity.

AMLO pointed out that The intervention will be in the poorest and most populated areas, where it will be supported by public service actions: improve water, drainage, paving, lighting, security.

The president stated that This project is being carried out in conjunction with the Mexican government and Sedatu.

ECATEPEC

This when questioned about the water shortage in Ecatepec, in the midst of the pandemic generated by Covid-19.

Ecatepec is considered the municipality with the largest population in the country.

AMLO explained that said municipality it was populated disorderly which caused many deficiencies in the services.

“Ecatepec grew a lot and it was disorderly growth, there are no public services, people who did not have opportunities in their places of origin emigrated and came to Ecatepec, like the people who came to Neza before. Thus it was populated, but always lacking. Let’s see how the water supply is, “he declared.