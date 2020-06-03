Photo: . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT

LOS ANGELES, USA.- After three nights of a curfew, Los Angeles faces, like other progressive cities in the United States, a convoluted internal dilemma: how to support protests against racism and police brutality without endorsing or ignoring the riots and violence.

The same pattern has been repeated in recent days in different parts of the Californian city from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica.

First, completely peaceful and uneventful protests, with large groups of protesters, and then business looting by only a few. The same, for example, that in the social protest “Chile woke up” in late 2019.

For this reason, the concentrations for the death of George Floyd are lived in Los Angeles with the rage and understanding of a population crossed by racism and inequality, but also with the concern of a city where the trauma of the Very serious riots in 1992 as a result of the police beating of the African American Rodney King that left more than fifty dead.

TIME TO COLLECT THE BREAKDOWNS

Van Nuys, a neighborhood north of Los Angeles, suffered the biggest unrest on Monday and today has woken up to repair damage and account for the damage.

At 6:45 in the morning, with a coffee in hand, Jorge was looking at the broken glass of the Van Nuys Boulevard store where he works.

«I was already in Los Angeles when the other‘ riots ’(riots) passed in ’92. I already experienced this. I said to the owners, “This is going to happen.” But they didn’t listen to me, “says the Mexican to Efe.

“In my mind, this is not protest: this is violence and this is vandalism,” he adds.

For man, «protests are peaceful and you have the right to do it. But once it gets out of control it is vandalism (…) There is a limit to everything: protesting against something that is wrong and injustices is a right that any citizen of the world should have, but this goes further than that ».

Unlike other areas affected by riots in previous days, such as Santa Monica or Beverly Hills, Van Nuys is a working class neighborhood with a notable Latino presence.

Several businesses at the junction between Van Nuys Boulevard and Victory Boulevard woke up today with broken windows. The same in so many other parts of the country.

There were also forced shutters and bent gates that resisted looters.

Other stores opted for caution with armor, although the footprints of those who tried to knock them down were still visible on many planks.

The neighborhood was trying to regain calm: some people were waiting for the bus, others were doing laundry in a laundry, a cleaner picked up glass at the post office and two workers were trying to erase graffiti.

But in Van Nuys there are also many businesses with posters supporting the protests that said “Black Lives Matter”, “Justice for all” or “Latinos are with you.”

DILEMMA OF MANY

This puzzle of accompanying the demonstrations without approving the violence is something that the Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, is trying to solve.

“The focus needs to continue on bringing down systemic racism and ending violence against black men and women. And we cannot allow a small number of people to hijack that movement, putting lives at risk and destroying property, “he said Monday.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar addressed the same subject in a text published Sunday in the Los Angeles Times that had a great echo on the networks.

I don’t want to see looted shops or burning buildings. But African Americans have lived in a burning building for many years, “he said.

“What I want to see is not a rush to judge (the protesters) but a rush to do justice (for George Floyd),” he added. ., David Villafranca