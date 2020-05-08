May 8, 2020 | 12:27 pm

Fiscal and monetary stimulus measures in place for major economies in Latin America will help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, but credit risks will remain high in several sectors, even after the brunt of the worst. the pandemic, Moody’s credit rating agency said Friday.

“The magnitude and effectiveness of the policies implemented have varied; Brazil, Chile and Peru, for example, have taken important far-reaching measures, “said Gersan Zurita, Senior Vice President at Moody’s. “In Colombia and Argentina, the fiscal response has been less, while in Mexico it has been even more limited.”

According to the report, across the region, governments will suffer a deterioration of their finances and an increase in debt levels as the collapse of economic activity hits income, and spending increases to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

Exposure to falling commodity prices, tightening credit conditions and rising risk premiums will also exacerbate the impact in most countries.

Many Latin American companies will indirectly benefit from government fiscal and monetary policies, such as lower interest rates, lower taxes, and assistance to individuals. Only some sectors, mainly airlines and housing, will receive direct aid from governments. Most aid packages are for small and medium businesses and individuals, not large companies

Measures taken by regulators in hopes of maintaining the health of financial systems have led to increased credit risks, as loosening of regulatory standards can reduce the likelihood of early regulatory intervention.

Federal government measures will mitigate but not eliminate fiscal pressures on regional and local governments, while late payments will weaken the performance of structured finance.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the region’s economy will contract as a whole 5.2% this year, particularly overwhelmed by the collapse in the prices of raw materials exported by many countries and the paralysis of activity in key segments .

