As a solution to social problems due to the health alert, a team of students from the National Technological Institute of Mexico (TecNM) in Colima, developed the web platform Affectus.live, focused on emotional health, in support of scientific research and people who need psychological attention because of COVID-19.

In isolation at home because of the pandemic, the young innovators of the Computerstystems engineer, created the website for consultation of researchers and experts in public health, in addition to the general population.

Regarding the virtual communication tool, the Secretary of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, expressed that a lesson from COVID-19 is the opportunity to harness the potential of emerging technologies in excellence distance education.

He added that during the pandemic the National Technological Institute of Mexico It has demonstrated that it is an educational power with a high sense of social responsibility, and recognized researchers and students who are at home developing technological solutions to respond to social and economic problems.

Regarding this technological solution, the CEO of TecNM, Enrique Fernández Fassnacht, congratulated the creators of the platform to address the emotional health of people and noted that the commitment of the technology community translates into generating solutions in favor of society.

21 students, several graduates and researchers from the same career and from other countries participate in the Affectus platform. Spain, Brazil, France and Italy.

The project is developed as part of the subject of Data mining, which is taught by teacher RGuadalupe bear Cano Anguiano, with the support of the members of the Ateneo Academic Body.

José Antonio Orozco Serrano, member of the team, explained that the purpose of Affectus is to share with the scientific community the findings on the emotions expressed by people from different countries, through the official accounts of the WHO FB of the health sector in each country. , with respect to notes issued on COVID-19.

However, he added, the objective goes further: to serve as a link between therapists, technicians, specialists and professionals willing to provide free emotional support to people who, in some way, have suffered from their emotional stability as a result of the pandemic.

She explained that, when starting online classes due to the contingency, the students in the Data Mining class, motivated by their teacher, agreed to do a large-scale sentiment analysis based on the information, growing in scope, participants and transcendence.

This is how information from five countries, 21 institutions, more than three thousand publications and almost four million comments from Facebook users, is analyzed by researchers and specialists interested in the subject.

In addition, the platform offers access to a wide variety of services that can improve the emotional and emotional state of users, such as: online therapies, courses, consultancies, music, exercises and many other digital resources, all completely free, with which which will be able to face the pandemic with greater control over their emotions.

Affectus has been for its creators, an opportunity for qualitative growth in the academic and personal aspects, said Brandon Itzcóatl Pérez Sandoval, a tenth semester student in Systems Engineering, who said he felt lucky to have the opportunity to participate in this project.

For Gabriela Edith Salinas Sánchez, a student in the same group, Affectus is a motivating and sensitive project that allowed her to learn first-hand about the feelings lived in societies in other countries by COVID-19, such as in France.

Finally, Karina Susana Álvarez Lino, another member of the team, noted that the project helped her learn more about the use of Data Mining tools and the analysis of the information obtained, which meant a gain in her knowledge.

“But what I value the most, and why I feel privileged, is because it allowed me to take advantage of quarantine time in something valuable and productive: helping to understand how people feel about the pandemic and how to support them, not only in Mexico. , but in several countries ”, he concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital