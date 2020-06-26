This June 28 comes the key day of the so-called LGBT + Pride Month as the well-known parade is held in various cities of the world in commemoration of the events of Stonewall in 1969. However, as its name indicates, it is of an event that covers the entire month of June. For the community that is part of it, it is undoubtedly an important period to highlight the progress they have made and continue to raise awareness of the challenges that still lie ahead. And on the other hand, for brands and companies it is a moment that can be key to manifesting as allies for these consumers and potential customers, or at least that would be the expectation, but is it being fulfilled? Are brands really looking to endorse the LGBT + community or is it just one more marketing campaign that is planned year after year to boost business numbers?

As it is possible to notice, year after year, with the beginning of the month, thousands of brands are launched with various campaigns and actions as a way to express their support, the clearest example is the number of firms that decide to place on their social profiles the colors of the LGBT + flag (the rainbow flag) or to do advertising campaigns and launch products alluding to the theme, for example, this year the Skittles brand decided to launch a colorless version of its products so that, according to its campaign, the only rainbow that stands out is the one that represents the LGBT + community. It should be noted that this version of their product is one that is accompanied by an initiative with which the firm plans to donate $ 1 for each package sold.

However, time has also shown that some brands seem to have hung up on this event to simply leave a good impression without supporting that action, that is, it is enough for them to change their colors on social networks (to the liking or displeasure of their respective communities) and leave them there for the next 30 days so that people see “their position” before LGBT + Pride Month and can give a boost to their numbers, this has even led to the generation of ridicule and memes known on social networks that gain popularity on these dates.

Although not all large firms seek to take advantage of LGBT + Pride Month or touch it only superficially, the number of cases that have been recorded over time have given way to the phenomenon called Rainbow Washing.

What is Rainbow Washing?

As shared by WIRED, it can be understood as a practice that “allows people, governments and corporations, who are not doing tangible work to support LGBT + communities at any other time during the year, to place a rainbow on top of something in the month of June and call yourself allies ”.

The phenomenon has reached such a point that, according to the same source, in markets like the United States, 2 out of 5 brands with Pride Month campaigns did not donate income to LGBT + causes in 2019.

Failure to endorse your messages with actions is an issue that can certainly generate a negative impact that will be paid by all brands in general. Currently, within the same North American market, 1 in 10 people from the LGBT + community actively point out to avoid buying products with this type of theme because they think that they are simply being exploited, that is, they see the efforts of the brands as simple marketing campaigns that they want their money.

Consumers want responsible brands with clear positions

This is a reflection of the growing expectations that consumers have on these issues, for example, Edelman’s Earned Brand report released in 2018 indicates that consumers expect brands to take a position on social issues. At least two-thirds of consumers wish to do so, as they are considered to be buyers motivated by beliefs. Of these two thirds, 30 percent of consumers are « leaders », that is, or those who have « strong and passionate beliefs » and believe that the brands they buy are a way of expressing those beliefs, and 34 percent of Joiners or people change their purchasing behavior depending on the position of a brand.

Currently there are few brands that have a good perception among consumers in the LGBT + community, according to Statista these are companies like Amazon, PBS and Netflix, to name a few.

However, there are also very few who really care about all members of the LGBT + community developing efforts that go beyond campaigns during Pride Month to be inclusive even within their own structures.

According to Glassdoor, the firms that currently stand out for actions such as defending LGBT + equality when hiring are:

Intuit

Visa

INC

Charles Schwab

Uber

Baker McKenzie

Google

IBM

IKEA

Microsoft

To get a clearer idea of ​​how these companies act, let’s take the case of Visa as an example, as highlighted by the source, this brand has expressed its support for the UN Standards for the LGBT + community, a guide to best practices for policies and Actions for community employees and inclusive workplaces. This guide highlights five standards of conduct to support business communities in addressing discrimination against people in this community. As a result, Visa has received a 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for 5 consecutive years, also earning recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as one of the « Best Places to Work for LGBT + Equality » .

What can brands do to go further with their efforts during Pride Month and in the following months?

Based on the idea that not all brands and companies have the resources and scope of Visa or the other firms mentioned above, there are a series of recommendations issued by the Human Rights Campaign to address this issue. Some of the key actions to consider are:

Be vocal allies.

Have policies that create an inclusive and safe work environment.

Donate to charities for the LGBT + community.

Be inclusive and representative in promotional campaigns.

And finally, be confident and consistent.

