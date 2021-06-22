Support grows for proposal for a reduced meeting of UN leaders

. videos

The challenges of vaccinating in the poorest neighborhoods of Argentina

Buenos Aires, Jun 22 (.) .- The vaccination campaign is advancing in Argentina at an increasing rate thanks to the arrival of several million doses in recent weeks, although this is not a uniform campaign and some territories present great difficulties, such as it occurs in the so-called shantytowns. In these neighborhoods, the authorities encounter several problems, such as the lack of connectivity and resources of the neighbors and outdated and inaccurate censuses that make it difficult to establish the target population. Against this background, those responsible for the campaign have a clear solution: “You have to kick the neighborhood.” “The reality is that you have to kick the neighborhood, it is the only way to increase adherence to vaccination and for people to get vaccinated. There is a large percentage who know that they are getting vaccinated, they sign up, their turn comes, but there are There are also many people who have to come and offer it directly to them, “Diego Vacchino, head of the vaccination center in the 21-24 neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, told .. STREET WORK As in the rest of the capital, people who wish to be vaccinated must first sign up through the digital portal of the Ministry of Health, a task that is complicated in a neighborhood where internet connection is not guaranteed. For this reason, the health centers themselves were enabled to register and several posts were distributed throughout the field for the same purpose. “There are Social Development posts distributed in the neighborhood where they can go there and they do the registration so that they can have their turn. Social organizations, health professionals, come to the houses to communicate this turn they would have,” he added . In this vaccination center, about 80 doses are distributed per day, a figure that is established based on the target population. According to the latest census, from 2010, about 50,000 people live in the neighborhood, although other studies carried out by social organizations affirm that this figure may reach 70,000 people. Most of the population is middle-aged, so the first stages of the vaccination plan, aimed at older adults, passed with great speed, and according to official figures, all those over 70 years of age, “except for a specific one that does not exist. dear “, they are already vaccinated. There is also a protocol for home care for people with reduced mobility. “In the case of those people who are prostrate, who cannot move, we set up a device from here with approved protocols to approach the home and be able to do the vaccination. (…) The vaccination is carried out and we observe the 15 or 20 minutes after being vaccinated to verify that there are no adverse effects, “he said. FIGHT AGAINST DISINFORMATION Authorities must also combat misinformation and rumors circulating about possible adverse effects and conspiracies, highlighting that at this time vaccines are already accepted by the majority of neighbors. “They come here, many times they take their turn, they have it and here they ask us a lot and we show them how other people are being vaccinated, we show them the vaccine, we are trying to clear up all doubts and the reality is that the vast majority of them accept, “he stressed. Guilusia Morocho is 48 years old, and due to her comorbidity she was able to access a vaccine, which makes her feel “happy” and “a little calmer” moments after receiving the first dose, although she admits that when the campaign began she was afraid . “At some point I was afraid of the vaccine, you hear on television the doctors that it is always better to be vaccinated and I ended up convincing myself that you have to be vaccinated,” he said. In his case, the pandemic took several of his loved ones, residents of his native Peru, whom he could not fire. So now, after receiving the vaccine, she asks how I wish to get back together with her family before the end of the year. “I have had many people who have died around me, family, friends … and this was very strong for everyone, I am from Peru, I live in Argentina and you can imagine what it was like to live this disease like this, from afar, I haven’t seen my family for 6 years, “he said. For Celso Barreto, a 54-year-old resident of the neighborhood, confidence in the vaccine came after his wife and daughter received one dose each without adverse effects, so he decided to sign up and finally receive the first dose. “There were many rumors from the beginning, my wife was vaccinated a month ago, also my daughter, and there we began to relax a little more,” he concluded. Aitor Pereira (c) . Agency