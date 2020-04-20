In February 2019, Samsung unveiled to the world its first folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, which was released at the end of the year after solving the famous problems that appeared on its panel. When everything seemed to indicate that in the first months of 2020 we would meet his successorThe company introduced the Galaxy Z Flip, a different concept with vertical folding and a design reminiscent of shell-type phones.

In recent weeks, however, rumors about, this time, the Galaxy Fold 2 and its possible arrival in June this year. Now, a new leak brings us several important details of this new Samsung proposal, among which are a 7.95-inch folding screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and its compatibility with the S Pen, the stylus that accompanies the Galaxy Note family.

Bigger, perforated screens

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The person in charge of this new leak has been Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who through his Twitter profile has revealed various details about the external screen, the folding panel and other technologies that we could see in the future Galaxy Fold 2.

Galaxy Fold 2 leak – Front Display

• Size: 6.23 “

• Resolution: 2267 x 819

• Refresh Rate: 60Hz

• Backplane Technology – LTPS

• Notch / Hole / UPC – Hole # Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldable – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

In those tweets, Ross Young talks about how this new folding would have UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology, similar to what Samsung has used the Galaxy Z Flip, which gives the panel greater robustness and a better touch feeling, less sticky. Unlike the original Galaxy Fold, which has an area of ​​7.3 inches, the folding screen of its successor would feature a 7.59-inch diagonal, a resolution of 2,213 x 1,689 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, like the Galaxy S20 line. It also claims that it will use LTPO technology.

Although there are rumors that pointed to a camera under the screen, this new leak ensures that this technology is not ready yet, so the company would choose to a perforation to integrate the inner chamber (the internal screen of its predecessor has a notch).

The Galaxy Fold 2 would also have support for the S pen, although Ross Young does not specify exactly whether it will be on the external screen, inside or both. As for that external screen, everything indicates that will have a 6.23-inch diagonal, 2267 x 819 pixels of resolution, LTPS technology, another perforation for the front camera and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This would be a big jump compared to the original Galaxy Fold, which has a 4.6-inch outer panel.

