Anti-Covid actions have managed to “tame the epidemic”: AMLO, reports La Jornada.

This is the featured news this Monday, April 27 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Support for micro, small and medium-sized companies

Private Initiative and the Inter-American Development Bank join forces. 30 thousand suppliers will receive credits for the equivalent of paying bills

THE DAY

Anti-Covid actions have managed to “tame the epidemic”: AMLO

“There is no overflow of evil or saturation of hospitals”

THE UNIVERSAL

Banco de México expects greater pressure on the economy

He still has weeks to confinement, he says. It will monitor the correct delivery of support to SMEs

MILLENNIUM

Entrepreneurs and the Inter-American Development Bank 290 billion pesos of credit to SMEs

The Mexican Business Council and the organization outline that 30,000 receive support for their operations and save jobs; Business Coordinating Council insists on national agreement with the “hows” for the crisis

EXCÉLSIOR

They launch lifeguards to micro, small and medium-sized companies

The Mexican Business Council and the financial arm of the Inter-American Development Bank will manage a fund of 12 billion dollars a year to grant loans to 30 thousand companies

THE FINANCIAL

There will be a new chapter in North American trade

T-MEC will take effect on July 1; crucial for Mexico, the United States and Canada

THE ECONOMIST

Private Initiative and Inter-American Development Bank get 12 billion dollars from micro, small and medium-sized companies

With the support of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the Mexican Business Council achieves that the Inter-American Development Bank opens a line of credit