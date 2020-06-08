In 2016, when Colin Kaepernick dropped to one knee during the performance of the National Anthem to condemn police abuse and social injustice, he was left virtually alone.

Politicians, team owners and even other players criticized him. There were fans who burned his jersey. He was even booed at his stadium.

Four years later, many consider that their protest anticipated what was to come.

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has apologized to the players for not listening to them earlier, and encouraged them to protest peacefully.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of people of color. We, the National Football League, acknowledge that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players first and encourage everyone to express themselves. and protest peacefully, “Goodell said in a video released on Friday. “We, the National Football League, believe that the lives of blacks matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

Global opinion has changed so much that more people question the validity of the criticism of Kaepernick’s position.

Drew Brees, a star quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, issued a public apology Thursday after receiving a flurry of criticism from fans and athletes, including some teammates, for declaring that “he would never agree with someone who disrespects the United States flag”.

That expression of Brees was used insistently by the critics of Kaepernick. President Donald Trump reiterated it on Friday, noting on Twitter: “I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he is indeed one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have retracted his original stance, in which he honored our magnificent American flag. “

“THE OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated, and raised high … We should stand erect, ideally with a salute or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest about, but not with our great American flag. DON’T KNEEL !!! “

Brees responded on the same social network to the message published by the president.

“Through my current conversations with friends, peers, and leaders in the black community, I realize that this is not an issue about the American flag. It never has been,” Brees wrote. “We can no longer use the flag to alienate or distract people from the real problems facing our black communities.

“We did that in 2017 and sadly brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and turn our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality and judicial and prison reform We are at a critical point in our national history! If not now, when?

“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This requires all of us.”

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since 2016.

4

YEARS

He has the quarterback not playing in the NFL because of his vigorous protest.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad