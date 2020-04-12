The Clubster of the Automotive Industry of Catalonia has appealed to car manufacturers installed in Spain to “look for suppliers and components as close as possible” to their environment, in the country itself. It is a call that is also, basically, addressed to those responsible for the Government in the matter, but which is fully current at the moment.

One of the problems that the various Spanish plants are going to encounter is that many suppliers are not based here, or depend on parts and materials that come from outside, even from outside Europe. This is very common in Europe, where scale production needs mean that certain components are manufactured in a single location in Europe. Engines are a good example.

This conclusion is being reached by many of the large European groups that know that they depend on China for some basic supplies, either directly by them or by some of their suppliers. It is something that, in addition, other industrial sectors are considering, given the shortcomings of some basic elements, as has happened notoriously for scandal of the European population of sanitary protection material.

The problem of depending on an exclusive supplier for certain elements has been detected in the domes of the large groups, especially if it is based or depends on elements from outside Europe, especially Asia.

It is something very important and key in these moments in which the European automobile industry is immersed in facing the challenge of the essential electrification and the problem of battery supply.

In the past there have been episodes of crisis due to lack of supplies. This has been notorious in the case of prolonged strikes in France – be it farmers and transporters cutting roads – which in some cases forced the use of air transport to obtain certain supplies.

It is possible that more than one group is now rethinking a change in its industrial model to be safe from contingencies.

