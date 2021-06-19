Suppliers against European proposal to extend steel tariffs

EUROPE PRESS

From the European employers’ association of automotive suppliers, it is pointed out that the measure may cause the loss of jobs in various sectors.

The European Association of Automotive Suppliers (Clepa) has warned of the “risk” run by thousands of jobs in the automotive sector due to the European Commission’s proposal to extend the steel tariff extension for three more years. According to the association, to continue with safeguard measures at a time when steel producers are struggling to meet demand and the prices of this metal are rising to record levels affect “negatively” the steel processing industries and the automotive sector.

The issue would negatively affect Spanish factories, as the country ranks second in volume of vehicle manufacturing throughout Europe.

In this sense, the general secretary of Clepa, Sigrid de Vries, has indicated that auto suppliers typically they only source steel from outside the European Union in cases where there is not enough production capacity in the EU to meet the demand for specialty steel. “This means that the continuation of the safeguard instrument with only a minimal expansion of the quota (to buy abroad) does not serve the interests of the European economy as a wholeAnd it comes at a time when suppliers are struggling to get enough volumes of steel on time, “he lamented.

The directive has ensured that this measure will continue to exercise pressure on the automotive supply chain, “putting jobs beyond the auto industry at risk.”

Re-election

In another vein, the general assembly of Clepa has re-elected the president of the association, Thorsten muschal (Faurecia), for another two-year term from 2022 to and including 2023. The vice-presidents of Clepa, Pierre Barthelet (Garrett) and Matthias zink (Schaeffler) were also re-elected. “I am honored to serve another term. As we emerge from a turbulent year for society and industry, we still face massive headwinds on our way. The semiconductor crisis, in particular, has a significant impact on our industry and is not over yet“Muschal stressed.

