supplanted by beings from other worlds

With a larger budget, Kaufman was able to move the action from the small town where the original film took place to San Francisco, thus increasing the sense of threat: the one that is taken is one of the main towns in the United States and there are shocking scenes that make clear the unstoppable power of the invaders: the pods are grown by the thousands in greenhouses, and in the port they are loaded onto large ships to transport them to other countries. This version lasts much longer than the original, with which there is time to introduce new characters and situations, and to explain things that are not very clear, such as what happens to the bodies of humans when they are replaced by aliens. And, above all, it does not include the happy ending of 1956, imposed by the studio against the will of the director, Don Siegel, in which the FBI finds evidence of the invasion and fights back.

In fact, the original film was to end with the protagonist alone, running down the Los Angeles freeway and screaming madly, “They’re here! You are next! And you! And you…! ”, Without anyone stopping to listen to him. In the new version, the actor Kevin McCarthy, the protagonist of the previous one, appears in the middle of the street, uttering the same screams, before being run over. As if in all these years he had not stopped trying to warn us of the external threat.

The merit of the concept of Invasion of the Ultracopes is that it does not need UFOs, nor lasers, not even aliens created with special effects: it is enough with little more than a few conveniently used pods, and with a director who knows how to handle camera and actors so that the hopelessness caused by the oppressive environment becomes almost unbearable. In 2007, a remake titled Invasion and starring Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman did not contribute much, apart from a more current point of view, identifying the alien infiltration with something very similar to a virus.