It was about five minutes before 6:00 in the morning. The general panorama in Santo Domingo was gloomy with limited flashes of light and about 10 people were already lining up to enter the metro station located in Centro de los Héroes.

In what was the reopening of this means of transport, after its closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a dozen people, all with their masks, kept observing their surroundings with eyes of concern at any foreign contact.

Punctually at 6:00 in the morning, two agents from the Specialized Corps for Metro Security (Cesmet) opened the doors and when people were preparing to move forward, they were detained.

Sanitize by feet

“You have to disinfect the soles of your feet,” said one of them, so the dozen people had to lift their shoes and put them on in such a way that they could be sprayed with a kind of disinfectant, a component that even the guards themselves unknown.

Once inside, the Metro station showed no major changes, except for the gel alcohol dispensers, which once in the hands had a slimy feeling that left them dry and wanting to wash them.

Breaking order

Already in front of the rails, some yellow lines were observed placed in the waiting area, which were ignored by the people in the first place, but at the time Metro staff gave instructions for each one to be placed on these stripes, located in a way such that social distancing is respected.

With the arrival of the train, the first detail denoted by its wagons was the lack of signs to maintain social distance. However, two people sat next to each other, an action that was corrected by Cesmet agents, indicating that a seat distance should be maintained.

The journey was silent. After the first four stations, the ten people still remained motionless without any new member and with a single security agent, who was near the train’s driving cabin.

Making the change

But the silence was affected with the entry of new passengers at the line change station, where also the flow of people, being 6:15 in the morning, was limited to about eight people waiting by train, four in each direction. .

Tumult at Villa Mella

At Mamá Tingó station, in Villa Mella, hundreds of people stood in two lines waiting to enter, while they were guarded by a dozen police officers who reminded them of the need to keep their distance.

In addition to these reminders, there were also yellow stripes on the sidewalks that indicated the recommended distance between people, signs that, in most cases, were ignored by people.

“As long as I have a mask, nothing will happen to me,” exclaimed a woman in line to one of the police officers who was trying to place it on the yellow line.

After all the process of the long line and the disinfection of the shoes, the train waited for the users to avoid crowding into the waiting area. There, before entering the car, a message sounded from the speaker indicating the obligation to follow the instructions of the Cesmet and that possibly some would be left out.

There were no signs

In this second train, there was also no decal with the warning signs to keep the distance and the security agents inside the Metro avoided offering instructions, so the same people took the initiative to warn others about the distancing.

Occurrences

Called

“You do not sit there”, “detach yourself a little,” do not take off your mask “,” do not speak loudly “were some of the warnings that the same Metro users made to their peers, to respect the health safety regulations.

A religious

A police officer prevented a woman from preaching religiously.

.