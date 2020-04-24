Charter rates for supertankers retreated this week, amid a cooling demand for floating storage and signs that oil production is expected to decline, although rates may rise again as vessel availability falls and traders try to take advantage of low commodity prices, sources said.

Rates rose sharply earlier in the week, after the May US oil contract operated on negative territory on Monday – for the first time in history – before expiration, as desperate traders paid to get rid of barrels , triggering a surge in demand for storage tankers.

In recent days, rates for VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) vessels have operated between $ 120,000 and $ 130,000 a day for a six-month charter period, according to sources.

Before WTI oil went into the negative field, rates were around $ 85,000 a day for a six-month period, according to sources.

Rates for VLCC ships on routes from the Middle East to China stood at about $ 9.8 million on Friday, down from 11.5 million on Thursday, but above 8.9 million on Monday , before the collapse in US oil prices, according to commercial sources.

“After the WTI recovered from its collapse into negative territory, the ‘contango’ has decreased considerably and the incentive for storage has also dropped to some extent, pushing tanker fees down a little bit,” said Ashok Sharma, managing director. management of the BRS Baxi brokerage in Singapore.

The decrease in pumping in major producing countries has also contributed to rates falling, said brokers’ sources.

Despite the cuts, however, rates for tankers may rise again amid the growing excess supply of oil that may force the storage of more “aimless” cargo.

“On a global average, a VLCC would return to work after 2 or 3 months of loading. But now, because of this scenario for floating storage, we are not sure when a VLCC involved in a storage contract will be able to return to the market and present itself for rehiring, “said Sharma.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

