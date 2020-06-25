WWE News | Several WWE wrestlers express their anger at how the company handles the new Covid-19 outbreak that has occurred.

After learning of the positive cases of coronavirus at Vince’s company, many stars became frustrated, feeling that they were playing with their well-being and their lives. Dave Meltzer tweeted that WWE has not released an internal statement to employees about the positive cases of the new pandemic.

PW Torch replied to Dave Meltzer “They are getting frustrated by the lack of communication on this life and death issue.”

WWE News: The new Covid-19 outbreak in the company

For several hours in the afternoon, information began to leak from the first positive cases that have come to light, within WWE. There was even talk of a superstar of the stellar cast who caught the virus.

Things have reached a new level, when it was announced that the situation was more serious than expected, since more than 20 cases at least have apparently been confirmed.

After all the aforementioned, the RAW and SmackDOwn recordings will be made on Friday and Saturday, but they will be rewritten considerably since the superstars scheduled on television are the ones that tested positive.

Finally, the information so far has indicated that among the positive cases are staff members, producers and superstars.

