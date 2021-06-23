Supersonic, Gunpowder and Blue Hawk

The protagonists dedicated to hunting down superheroes in “The Boys” They will face new enemies in the third season of the series. We know that this season we will have Soldier Boy, who bears a great resemblance to Captain America and who will be played by Jensen Ackles. Now Amazon confirms another three superheroes who will be played by: Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flannery Y Nick wechsler.

Villaneuva (“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”) will play Super Sonic. This is a name that has been around for a long time, because in September of last year rumors sounded about a 20-year-old Latin American who would be one of the heroes of Central America, and he placed himself as Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) ex-boyfriend, which It led to think that perhaps it is linked to the character of the comics Drummer Boy, although this had a minimal appearance in the cartoons. Rumors place Supersonic as a sprinter.

Flannery (“The Boondock Saints”) will play Gunpowder and Wechsler (“Revenge”) will play Blue hawk.

These three characters are original creations, not found in the comic books of The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, except in the case of Gunpowder, who did have a minor character in the comics, specialized in combat with weapons, but not it is said at no time that it is the same. In the case of Blue Hawkeye, it could be a variation on Ground Hawk, a savage superhero with a deft use of hammers.

So the possibilities are very wide. We know that the third season will focus a lot on the Soldier Boy and his old team of superheroes Payback, which showrunner Eric Kripke refers to as “the Seven before the Seven”, so speculating a little perhaps they are heroes of this ancient lineup, or simply new heroes to add to this universe.

The third season of The Boys began filming several weeks ago but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly