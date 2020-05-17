The SuperPoker Team Pro, a challenge made up of online tournaments on various partner platforms and a face-to-face final, will hold its fourth tournament this Sunday (17th), starting at 9 pm (Brasília time), in the Online H2 Brazil League. As it has become a tradition, the dispute will feature a live broadcast on the SuperPoker channels on social networks.

Guilherme Kalil and Eduardo Sequela will be in charge of the microphones, competing in the tournament and receiving guests. With the certainty of a lot of talk and “street poker”, they will interact with the public in the chat, guaranteeing a lot of laughs and fun-filled analyzes.

So far, the leader of the SuperPoker Team Pro ranking is Ricardo Lima, followed by Marcus Lopes. The competition for the first 10 places, which guarantee a place in the Online Semifinal, is very fierce, so each participation will make a difference.

The buy-in will be R $ 27 for a guaranteed prize of R $ 10,000 and will entitle you to 40,000 initial chips, with two re-entries allowed per player, without add-on. The blinds will rise every eight minutes. To find the tournament, just select the “MTT” and “Micro” tabs, and search for “SuperPoker Team Pro” in any of the clubs of the Online League H2 Brasil.

Despite being in the fourth stage, it is still possible to register for the SuperPoker Team Pro dispute, especially because outside the ranking there are the normal prizes for each tournament. To do this, you must have (or create) accounts on partner sites (Bodog, Liga Online H2 Brasil and partypoker) and then register on the official SuperPoker challenge page.

