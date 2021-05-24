Supermercados Día asks for collaboration to find the person who appeared in a video of ‘Zapeando’: “Can you help us?”

The supermarket chain Día has started a campaign on social networks to find a person who has a tattoo they loved: a bag with their logo.

The image in question has been seen this Monday in Zapeando, when the collaborators of the laSexta program have shown some strange tattoos, among which was the drawing of a bag of the Day.

“I am a huge fan of people who get homemade tattoos, like this boy who decided that his love for the supermarket Day was forever“, said Dani Mateo to introduce the photo.” Tell it to those who got tattooed Pryca, “the collaborators have countered.

The image has drawn much attention to the brand itself, so much so that have asked through Twitter to help them find the person who has this tattoo.

“We have seen in Zapeando that a fan has a bag with our logo tattooed on it. We are in love! we want to find it. Can you help us?“, the supermarket chain has tweeted.