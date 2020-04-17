The new DualSense control is what little we have seen of the PlayStation 5 hardware. Although it is only an element of the entire system, it has given much to talk about, since it presents many changes with respect to the DualShock 4. Among the More excited people are the developers because they are the ones who will take advantage of them to reinforce the gameplay. Supermassive Games is one of these studios and recently expressed that it already thinks about how the new features of the controller could serve its games.

In an interview with Gameractor, Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels spoke about the recently announced DualSense, PlayStation 5 controller, and how its features would aid gameplay. According to the developer, they already have some experience with voice control (a feature that DualSense will include) thanks to their previous work with virtual reality.

In case you missed it: a function of the PlayStation 5 controller has fans concerned.

“Obviously [el DualSense] It is very exciting for us, as you mention, we have had some experience not only with Until Dawn, but we spent a couple of years working in VR and doing some VR games and experimenting with some things, including voice control of VR games what we did, ”said Samuels.

Best of all, the developer recognized for her work on Until Dawn and for being in charge of the new episodic horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology, “is already talking” about how to use the features and that she likes the new ones so much. things like trying to design from them.

“The whole tactile thing, I think the more we can directly transfer the experience of the characters back to the player, the better the connection to them will be,” said Samuels, who also explained that these functions made a lot of sense in virtual reality games where He had participated before, since the player lives the experience as if he were the protagonist. “But we are already having discussions (…) about some things that we could do, some things that we could incorporate into the game after seeing the announcement [del Dualsense]”

PlayStation 5 controller could power developer horror games

Supermassive Games has gained fame for its horror experiences it has released in recent years, such as Until Dawn and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. He is currently working on the horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology. This franchise is expected to have 8 chapters.

Taking into account that so far there are only 1 on the market and that the second will arrive this year, it is very likely that the series will conclude on the next generation of consoles, so it is also possible that the developer will implement some of the DualSense functions. in the gameplay. We remind you that it is pure speculation, but here we will keep you informed about the development of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Since we are talking about Supermassive Games, we take this opportunity to tell you that a few days ago Little Hope, the second installment of the series The Dark Pictures Anthology, will be formally revealed, which will arrive in the middle of this year. You can find more news about the franchise by visiting this page.

