Supermarkets use fewer windows to make you spend more money

Supermarkets are the most convenient places to go to get all the groceries and essentials you need. Therefore, it would not be an exaggeration to say that they are one of the most useful businesses for people in general. However, we must not lose sight of that key fact: that it is a business. And it is that these stores will do everything possible to obtain the maximum profit, and that includes using some subtle tricks.

One of the most curious tactics is to limit the number of windows that each establishment has. The reason for this is thatWhen there are no windows, it is difficult to keep track of the passage of time, which gives you the feeling that you really have not been there that long.

And is that by reducing the amount of daylight that enters the stores, customers do not have external signals, such as sunset or the change of weather, that allow them to have an idea of ​​the hours they have been in the store.

This psychological trick does work very well to make you spend more time than you had planned walking the aisles of the store, and spending more time indoors increases your chances of spending more money.

On the other hand, by not using windows, stores can also use more walls to accommodate products and expand their sales area, as reported in Mashed.

It should be noted that this same trick is used by casinos to prevent people from knowing how long they have been in the establishment, all this in order to keep spending on their games.

Other similar tricks that large grocery store chains have borrowed from casinos, in addition to limiting natural light, is increasing foot traffic is placing the most essential products that are bought almost daily, such as milk, in the farthest part of the store. This is done with the intention that people walk through the entire store so there is a greater chance that they will buy more things that they see along the way.

Stores also use bright colors, attractive smells, and music to create a positive, multisensory environment that puts customers in a more inclined attitude to buy.

As you can see, it is best to know about these tricks that stores usually use, since this way you will be less likely to fall for them.

