May 14, 2020 | 11:46 am

Sales in self-service stores such as Soriana and Chedraui slowed in April, as they went from annualized growth of 21.9% in March to 8.7%, according to figures disaggregated by type of establishment of the National Association of Self-Service Stores, Departments and Specialized (Antad).

This was due to the fact that people filled their pantries in March, due to panic purchases due to the COVID-19 virus, so in April, they had nothing to buy.

In the case of the sales of department stores such as Liverpool and El Palacio de Hierro, had a pronounced drop for the fourth month of the year, with 72.7%, compared to the same period of 2019.

Since March 31, all the chains have been ordered to close their doors, in an attempt to decrease the number of coronavirus infections in the country. The stores continue to operate only in their online format, however, the penetration of this channel in its total sales does not exceed 10%.

Meanwhile, specialized stores such as pharmacies, convenience stores, jewelers, clothing and toy stores, had a decrease in sales of 17.5%. Some of these establishments had to close their doors due to the health contingency, others, being essential, remained open.

Antad sales fall in April

Antad reported that its sales to the same stores (those with more than one year in operation) fell 22.9% in April, compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, its sales to total stores fell 19.9% ​​in the same period.

In this way, the fourth month of this year is the worst since the association has registered on its website.

The effect came from the temporary closure of non-essential businesses from March 31, when supermarkets, pharmacies and others were opened.

Of the total retail sales, self-services have a 26.8% share, followed by specialized stores with 15.7% and department stores with 9.4%. The remaining 48.1% corresponds to traditional commerce such as public markets and grocery stores, according to the 2014 Economic Census and the Monthly Survey of Establishments.